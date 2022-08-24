Hundreds pre-emptively evacuated due to ''Florita'': NDRRMC

Hundreds of individuals were pre-emptively evacuated due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Florita'' that made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela on Tuesday morning.

As of 8 am, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded a total of 180 families or 543 people who were pre-emptively evacuated from Cagayan Valley Region with 70 families or 152 persons and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 110 families or 391 individuals.

Twenty one floods and landslides were recorded in Cagayan Valley and Bicol Region.

A total of 162 cities and municipalities also declared suspension of classes in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Suspension of work was also declared within 60 cities and municipalities of Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley Region.

According to the NDRRMC, three roads and a bridge in Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions were remain not passable as of Tuesday morning. Robina Asido/DMS