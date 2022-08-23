COVID-19 cases in the NCR declined by 15%: OCTA

COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) went down by 15 percent from the previous week, OCTA Research said Monday.

However, NCR ''remained at moderate risk at this time but the two-week decline is very encouraging,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

NCR reproduction number was down to 1.03. The healthcare utilization rate stayed at 37 percent while the positivity rate declined from 16.3 percent to 14.6 percent. DMS