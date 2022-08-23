More areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two due to ''Florita'': Pagasa

More areas were placed by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two as Tropical Storm ''Florita'' strengthened Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, ''Florita'' was located 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It had winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Two were Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi), Apayao, the eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora).

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One were Babuyan Islands, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, Tayug, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Asingan, San Carlos City, Lingayen, Binmaley, Basista, Malasiqui, Villasis, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao), the eastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Moncada, Anao, Paniqui, Ramos, Gerona, Pura, Victoria, City of Tarlac, Concepcion, La Paz), Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba), the eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte), the northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete), and Camarines Norte. DMS