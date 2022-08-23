Philippines reports fourth monkeypox case

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday detected the country's fourth monkeypox case, three days after two cases were announced.

The latest case is a 25-year-old Filipino with no travel history, DOH said. The previous three cases saw them having gone to countries with confirmed monkeypox cases.

In a statement late Monday, the DOH said the person tested positive at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. The results were released on August 19.

''The case is being cared for and is admitted in an isolation facility,'' it added.

Fourteen close contacts of the case have been identified, DOH said.

The first case was recorded on August 6 and had since recovered. The second and third cases are undergoing home isolation and are in stable condition. DMS