Phivolcs raises Alert Level 1 over Mayon Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 1 over Mayon Volcano Sunday. a year after it was Alert Level Zero was declared on July 30, 2021.

''Around 40, 000 cubic meters of lava materials has been pushed to the summit of Mayon Volcano,'' said Maria Antonia Bornas, division chief of Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division of Phivocs, in an interview over dzBB.

''This means that the volcano is exhibiting abnormal conditions and has entered a period of unrest. The public is reminded that entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ must be strictly avoided due to an increase in the chances of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruption,'' Phivolcs said in its bulletin. DMS