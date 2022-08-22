House set to receive proposed P5.268 trillion 2023 national budget Monday

The House of Representatives is set to receive tomorrow (Monday) the

proposed 2023 national budget, which the Department of Budget and

Management (DBM) earlier revealed would amount to a record high of P5.268 trillion.

The proposal would be the first full one-year outlay of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The proposed budget for next year is P244 billion or almost five

percent more than this year’s P5.024 trillion outlay.

Marcos will submit the National Expenditure Program (NEP), the

executive department’s version of the national budget, through Budget

Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

On hand to receive it will be Speaker Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, House Committee on Appropriations chairman and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and his senior vice chairperson, Marikina City Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo.

The turnover ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the social hall of the Speaker’s Office.

Under the Constitution, the President “shall submit to the Congress

within 30 days from the opening of every regular session, as the basis

of the general appropriations bill (GAB), a budget of expenditures and

sources of financing, including receipts from existing and proposed

revenue measures.”

The budget and its accompanying documents are submitted to the larger

chamber of Congress because the Constitution provides that “all

appropriation, revenue or tariff bills, bills authorizing increase of

the public debt, bills of local application, and private bills shall

originate exclusively in the House of Representatives, but the Senate

may propose or concur with amendments.”

The Palace has traditionally been furnishing the Senate

copies of its budget submissions on the day that it presents them to

the House.

House leaders have vowed to finish committee and plenary deliberations

on the budget proposal before October 1, when Congress is scheduled to

go on its first recess that will last up to November 6.

“Last Congress, we did it, we were able to beat the September 30

deadline. We gave all members of the House time to deliberate,

interpellate intelligently on all departments,” Dalipe told a news

forum on Tuesday.

“The budget process starts here and we want to give all House members

time to scrutinize the proposed budget. I can confidently say that we

can make the September 30 deadline,” he said.

The appropriations committee will begin hearings on the NEP on August

26 with a briefing by the Marcos administration’s economic managers on

the macro-economic parameters used in putting the spending proposal

together.

Quimbo, senior vice chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations,

said the committee aims to finish its hearings by September 16, which

is a Friday, to give the House two weeks for plenary deliberations and

third and final reading approval before the October 1 recess.

She said the committee chaired by Co is committed to the swift

approval of the proposed “economic recovery budget.” Office of Speaker Martin G. Romualdez