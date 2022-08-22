Police to provide security as school year opens Monday

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to provide security to schools during the official start of classes on Monday, its spokesperson said.

In an interview with dzBB Sunday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they will be deploying police in areas near schools.

“The PNP is ready to provide security for the official start of classes tomorrow. We have deployed PNP personnel, especially in areas near schools, including the police assistance desk,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said there will also be mobile and foot patrol personnel to guard the students,

“As early as the last week of July, the PNP chief has given instructions to the field commanders to directly coordinate with school administrators so that they will know which areas should be guarded by the police,” she said.

“During the start of the school year, we are usually able to record petty crimes such as pickpocketing and snatching. This is why the police have been doing early preparations for this,” she added.

Fajardo said PNP will also give an orientation that includes topics such as how students can protect themselves from pickpocketers and snatchers, how to prevent bullying, and how to prevent being a victim of drug dealers.

“We are really looking forward to the orientation and we are ready. We will use police that are also registered teachers who know how to interact with students. We will use different approaches for elementary, high school, and college students,” she told dzBB.

“This is not just limited to the students but we will also engage with the members of the PTA (Parent-Teacher Association),” she added.

Fajardo said that the police are ready to drive students home if they are still at school late in the evening due to extracurricular activities.

“We also have vehicles on standby provided by the PNP and the LGU (local government unit) so we can send the kids home just to make sure they arrive home safely,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS