Magnitude 5.0 quake shakes Masbate

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the province of Masbate on Saturday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the epicenter of the tremor was recorded at six kilometers northeast of Masbate City around 3:22 am.

Damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 15 kilometers.

Intensity Five was felt at Masbate City, Intensity Three in Legazpi City in Albay, Irosin and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon and Intensity Two in Aroroy, Masbate.

Instrumental Intensity Three was recorded in Legazpi City in Albay and Mahaplag in Leyte, Intensity Two in Tabaco, Albay and Intensity One in Naval in Biliran, Iriga City and Pili in Camarines Sur, Calubian and Ormoc City in Leyte and Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon. Robina Asido/DMS