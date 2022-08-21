Two provinces, four towns lowered to Alert Level 1: IATF

Two provinces and four towns have been de-escalated to Alert Level 1 status by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for August 16 to 31.

In a statement released by the Department of Health (DOH), the IATF-EID de-escalated to Alert Level 1 are the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur.

Also now at Alert Level 1 are Poro, Cebu; Talalora, Western Samar; Binidayan, Lanao Del Sur; and Pualas, Lanao Del Sur.

"These areas were able to de-escalate by maintaining their case classification and total beds utilization rates at low risk, and reaching or nearing the vaccination thresholds for target population and target A2 (senior citizens) priority group," said the DOH.

The National Capital Region shall remain under Alert Level 1 for the same period.

Also placed under Alert Level 1 during the same period are: For Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City; Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago; Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City; and Region V: Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon.

For the Visayas, staying at Alert Level 1 are Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City; Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City; and Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

Still at Alert Level 1 for Mindanao, are Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City; Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental; Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City; Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City; and BARMM: Cotabato City.

Meanwhile, the following shall remain under Alert Level 2. In Luzon: Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao; Region IV-A: Quezon Province; Region IV-B: Palawan; and Region V: Camarines Norte and Masbate.

For the Visayas, staying under Alert Level 2, are Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental; Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental; and Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar.

For Mindanao, still under Alert Level 2, are Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay; Region X: Lanao del Norte; Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental; Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat; Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. DMS