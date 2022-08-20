Seven senators positive for COVID-19, Zubiri orders ''thorough cleaning and disinfection'' of all offices

Senators JV Ejercito and Nancy Binay on Friday said they have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to seven the senators who are infected by the virus.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said all employees will work from home on Monday as he instructed the secretariat to do thorough ''cleaning and disinfection'' of all offices.

Zubiri said sessions will resume on Tuesday.

In a statement, Binay said she tested positive Thursday and is undergoing self-isolation.

“After more than two years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus, it is unfortunate that yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently at home under self-isolation, and strictly following recommended protocols, including health and safety procedures,” she said.

Ejercito said in a social media post he tested positive but he had no symptoms.

“Tested positive for COVID-19 according to RT-PCR test yesterday morning, result of which was e-mailed late last night. No symptoms,” he said on his Facebook account.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Grace Poe, Alan Peter Cayetano, Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Jaspearl Tan/DMS