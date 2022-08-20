「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,070
$100=P5565

8月20日のまにら新聞から

Marcos to visit three countries, including US, next month

［ 154 words｜2022.8.20｜英字 (English) ］

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Friday confirmed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to three countries next month.

"I also want to confirm the two state visits to Indonesia and to Singapore," she said in a press briefing.

Angeles said the state visit in Indonesia is on Sept. 4 to 6 followed by the state visit in Singapore from Sept. 6 to 7.

She noted that Marcos said he will visit the United States but Angeles noted that this is still being worked out.

"As per the US, for the visit in US it's still being worked out although the President already said that he will be going. So we will release the details on this as they come in," she said.

In a TV interview last week, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said Marcos is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年8月20日 次の記事2022年8月20日