Marcos to visit three countries, including US, next month

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Friday confirmed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s visit to three countries next month.

"I also want to confirm the two state visits to Indonesia and to Singapore," she said in a press briefing.

Angeles said the state visit in Indonesia is on Sept. 4 to 6 followed by the state visit in Singapore from Sept. 6 to 7.

She noted that Marcos said he will visit the United States but Angeles noted that this is still being worked out.

"As per the US, for the visit in US it's still being worked out although the President already said that he will be going. So we will release the details on this as they come in," she said.

In a TV interview last week, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said Marcos is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20. Robina Asido/DMS