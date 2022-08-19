PNP stops US lawmakers from visiting de Lima, citing lack of court order and COVID-19 cases

Citing the lack of a court order and the COVID-19 situation at Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police (PNP) did not allow a delegation of United States lawmakers from visiting detained former senator Leila De Lima at the PNP Custodial Center Thursday.

A media advisory from De Lima's camp said US lawmakers led by Senator Edward Markey were scheduled to visit her at her detention quarters at around 10:30 a.m. to discuss the remaining drug cases against her.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the purpose of the US delegation was to visit detention facilities.

“We explained to them it will be in violation of security protocols and judicial protocols and processes to interview persons under custody of the PNP,” Fajardo told reporters in an interview.

''We explained these to them and they understood,'' she added.