Daycare centers will continue using modular method for nursery students

Daycare centers in Manila will continue to use a modular method of learning for nursery students despite the government's encouragement to gradually return to face-to-face classes.

Unlike the public elementary and high schools that are under the control of the Department of Education, the Manila Child Development Centers also known as "daycare centers" that provide free education for nursery students in the City are managed by the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW)

The formal opening of classes for nursery students aged 3 to 4 years old will also start on September 5.

According to Felizardo Cuarton, a Manila Child Development Center teacher in Barangay 100, Tondo, the MDSW is still waiting for the go-signal from the city government of Manila before face-to-face classes will be implemented.

During the parents' orientation at the Manila Child Development Centers in Barangay 100 on Thursday, Cuarton explained to parents how they can effectively help their children learn by using modular learning.

In another orientation for parents whose children are enrolled in General Maximino Hizon Elementary School, school officials formally announced three days of face-to-face classes and two days of modular methods of learning in the official opening of classes on August 22.

To comply with the standard set by the Department of Health which includes social distancing within the school premises, the school divided the student into two shifts of face-to-face classes where each shifts are also divided into morning and afternoon classes.

Those in the first shift are scheduled to use the school facility for face-to-face learning from Monday to Wednesday while the other shift will use itbe from Thursday to Saturday.

However, school officials were not able to confirm if this setup will continue to be implemented in the 2022 to 2023 school years as they explained that changes may still happen depending on the public health situation. Robina Asido/DMS