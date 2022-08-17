Gaerlan formally assumes command of Philippine Marine Corps

Major General Charlton Sean Gaerlan formally assumed command as the new chief of the Philippine Marine Corps in a ceremony in Manila on Monday.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said the ceremony that was presided by the Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado was held at the Philippine Navy headquarters.

Negranza said Gaerlan, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1989, headed the AFP's premier education and training institution, AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command, prior to his designation as the 35th PMC commandant.

He said Gaerlan also held key positions as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, 3rd Marine Brigade Commander, the Marine Corps Inspector General, Deputy Commander of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, and the Deputy Brigade Commander of 2nd Marine Brigade.

In his remarks. Bordado said Gaerlan experiences has prepared him "to become the mature and competent leader he is now".

"His leadership capabilities, management skills, and excellent academic background paved for numerous opportunities that shaped his agility in decision-making. I believe these will allow him to lead the Marines well", he said.

During the change of command ceremony, Brig. Gen. Joseph Ferrous Cuison also took the helm of the Naval Reserve Command.

Cuison, a member of PMA Class of 1990 previously had a stint at the AFP General Headquarters as the Deputy Inspector General following his designations at the PMC Inspector General office as Admin Officer, Chief Investigator, and Readiness Evaluation Officer.

He also served as the Director of Naval Operations Center, the Commanding Officer of Force Reconnaissance Group, and the Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel of the PMC.

As he entrusted the Naval Reserve Command to its new commander, Bordado expressed confidence that Cuison "will be able to navigate into his new role at the NRC quickly".

Bordado also enjoined the two Marine generals, having big shoes to fill, "to sustain and improve the thrusts of the PMC and the NRC". Robina Asido/DMS