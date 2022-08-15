「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-25度
両替レート
取引なし

8月15日のまにら新聞から

Philippines, China agree to restart talks for major transport projects

［ 147 words｜2022.8.15｜英字 (English) ］

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian agreed to restart negotiations for major transport projects during their recent first official meeting at the Chinese Embassy in Makati Thursday.

The two officials discussed resumption of talks for the major China-funded railway projects such as the PNR South Long Haul Project (North-South Commuter Railway), Subic-Clark Railway and Mindanao Railway (Tagum-Davao-Digos).

Also tackled were several China-Philippines Maritime Cooperation Projects, particularly the hotline communication and legal affairs cooperation arrangements between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard; possible collaboration on Maritime Traffic Safety, ferry safety; a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Maritime Search and Rescue; as well as the capacity building for maritime governance, safety supervision, and vessels safety inspection.

The Chinese government’s funding support for these projects will serve to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance the partnership between the Philippines and China. Department of Transportation

前の記事2022年8月15日 次の記事2022年8月15日