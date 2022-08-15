Philippines, China agree to restart talks for major transport projects

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian agreed to restart negotiations for major transport projects during their recent first official meeting at the Chinese Embassy in Makati Thursday.

The two officials discussed resumption of talks for the major China-funded railway projects such as the PNR South Long Haul Project (North-South Commuter Railway), Subic-Clark Railway and Mindanao Railway (Tagum-Davao-Digos).

Also tackled were several China-Philippines Maritime Cooperation Projects, particularly the hotline communication and legal affairs cooperation arrangements between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard; possible collaboration on Maritime Traffic Safety, ferry safety; a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Maritime Search and Rescue; as well as the capacity building for maritime governance, safety supervision, and vessels safety inspection.

The Chinese government’s funding support for these projects will serve to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance the partnership between the Philippines and China. Department of Transportation