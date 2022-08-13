COVID-19 cases in NCR showing ''slight downward trend'': DOH

COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) are showing a ''slight downward trend, with almost 1,300 cases per day,'' said Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire Friday.

Vergeire said the positivity rate at 17.7 percent ''because cases in the NCR have been plateauing.''

But NCR's average daily attack rate is at 9.17 per 100,000 population which means it ''remains to be at moderate risk case classification,'' said Vergeire.

Vergeire said the DOH will be monitoring the trend '' as it may also be a play of different factors.''

Nationally, the DOH said it recorded an average of 4,025 cases daily, an increase of nine percent from last week.

The nationwide positivity rate is at 18.5 percent.

"The top 3 regions in terms of the high positivity rates are Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), 4B (Mimaropa), and 5 (Bicol Region)," said Vergeire.

Vergeire said the Philippines is ''still at low risk in terms of ADAR (average daily attack rate). DMS