Philippines, Japan hold first bilateral coordination meeting on transportation

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista exchanged notes with Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, officially marking the first bilateral coordination meeting among the Philippines, Embassy of Japan, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Bautista and Ambassador Kazuhiko discussed transport projects, including the highly-anticipated Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), the expansive North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project, LRT-1 Cavite Extension, LRT-2 Rehabilitation and maintenance of the recently-completed MRT-3 Rehabilitation.

On top of these big-ticket rail projects, other JICA-funded initiatives for aviation and airports, road transport, and maritime were also tackled to make Philippine transport safer, accessible, affordable and comfortable.

The Embassy of Japan and JICA conveyed their commitment towards the swift completion of these priority projects that would vastly improve transport service for Filipinos. Department of Transportation