PNP undertakes major reshuffle

The new Philippine National Police (PNP ) chief on Tuesday reshuffled many police officers, including several members in the command group.

General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. transferred the former PNP officer-in-charge and deputy chief for operations, Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr to head the Area Police Command-Western MIndanao.

Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, the No.2 man in the PNP, will lead the Area Police Command-Visayas.

Replacing Sermonia was Lt. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo and Danao, Maj. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr.

Police Office (NCRPO), replacing Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad.

Natividad will be chief of the Area Police Command-Northern Luzon.

PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said the reorganization aims to provide opportunities and career growth among officers. DMS