8月10日のまにら新聞から

Japan ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker Romualdez

［ 135 words｜2022.8.10｜英字 (English) ］

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko paid a

courtesy call on Speaker Martin Romualdez at the House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon.

Romualdez and Koshikawa discussed the long-standing relations between Philippines and Japan.

They vowed to further strengthen ties and expand the two countries' areas of cooperation.

Joining them during the courtesy call are Kuronuma Kenji, Senior Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); Akihiko Hitomi, First Secretary; and Yukari Koike, Political Officer.

Romualdez also thanked the Japanese government through JICA for the ''immediate response in providing humanitarian assistance'' to the Philippines following the recent earthquake in Northern Luzon.

''We deeply appreciate the aid provided and acknowledge the strong cooperation with Japan on humanitarian assistance and disaster response,'' said Romualdez.

He also extended his sincerest condolences on the passing of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

