Lawmaker files bill not allowing minors outside home from 10pm to 5 am

A measure that seeks to keep children from staying outside their home late in the evening is being pushed by a lawmaker.

House Bill (HB) 1016 or the Nationwide Curfew Act was filed by Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy on July 4.

The bill prohibits minors from staying on the streets from 10 pm to 5 am to maintain public order and safety, prevent a rise in criminality, and protect children from potential threats.

In an interview with dzBB Monday, Herrera-Dy said children have no business being outside in the early hours of the morning “ unless they are from events that are really sanctioned, unless they are with their parents.”

“Other than that if they really do not have anything to do outside, they should be in their home, studying, being a productive member of the society,” she added.

Under the bill, parents will be required to do 48 hours of community service and be fined P2,000 while the minor will undergo counseling.

“If (the parents) become repeat offenders, that means they have to surrender their child to the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development). That means they cannot care for their child,” Herrera-Dy said.

The implementation of the measure will be a “joint effort” between the local government units, barangays, the DOLE, the DSWD, and the Philippine National Police, she said over dzBB.

HB 1016 is still being referred to the appropriate committees and has not yet undergone a committee hearing.

Herrera-Dy said she hopes her fellow lawmakers support her bill, citing how curfew hours worked during the pandemic.

“I am hoping that my fellow lawmakers will support this (bill)because we’ve seen that it (curfew) was manageable during the pandemic. And I believe it’s high time to lessen the crimes happening outside, to encourage the children to study. I’m sure my fellow legislators will support this,” she said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS