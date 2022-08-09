June unemployment rate stays at 6%

The June unemployment rate stayed unchanged at 6 percent from a month ago, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Monday.

According to the initial results of the PSA labor force survey, the jobless rate was better than year-ago data of 7.7 percent.

The June labor force survey was conducted from June 8 to 28 and polled 10, 915 households.

In terms of magnitude, unemployed persons in June was at 2.99 million from 2.93 million in May. In the same period last year, there were 3.77 million without jobs.

The underemployment rate decreased from 14.5 percent in May to 12.6 percent in June. It was also significantly lower from 14.2 percent of June in the previous year.

A total of 49.59 million Filipinos joined the labor force in June. Out of this number, 76.3 percent were male while 53.2 percent were female.

The services sector accounted for 56.5 percent of jobs followed by agriculture with 24.5 percent and industry at 19 percent.

More Filipinos worked over 40 hours in a week, both on a monthly and a year-on-year basis, the LFS showed. Jaspearl Tan/DMS