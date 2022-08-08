Army combat team, Indonesian Army conclude training

The 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT), the Philippine Army’s primary combined arms unit, and the 13th Military Area Command of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD) ended the Training Activity Brigade Combat Team 2022 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija Friday.

1BCT Commander Col. Leodevic Guinid and Col. Made Sandy Agusto of the Indonesian Army led the concluding ceremony.

The bilateral training activity—which commenced on August 2 strengthened Army-to-Army cooperation and enhanced the anti-terrorism capabilities of both armies.

The 1BCT and TNI-AD teams held battle staff planning that enhanced their Warfighting Function Cells planning procedure. Teams from the two armies also exchanged best practices and shared lessons learned.

The Philippine Army intends to gradually activate additional BCTs in the medium-term, consistent with the prevailing and emerging threat environment. Army Public Affairs