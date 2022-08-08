Infra damage from July 27 quake reaches P1.59 billion

Damage to infrastructure from the July 27 magnitude 7.0 quake continues to increase, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its report on Sunday.

In its 8 am report, the NDRRMC said the 1,519 damaged infrastructure in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) wer estimated at P1,593,861,827.11 from P1.3 billion last Friday.

Bulk of the damage was in the CAR, where the quake's epicenter was located in Abra, with P837.8 million followed by Ilocos, with P724 million and Cagayan Valley, with P32 million.

Damage to agriculture reached P33.2 million.

At least 11 persons were reported dead from the quake. A total of 368 families, representing 1,310 persons are in 30 evacuation centers.

There were 14,401 families or 52,028 individuals are outside of evacuation centers. DMS