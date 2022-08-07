Marcos hopes to ''evolve'' ties with US in meeting with Blinken

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken he wants to "evolve" the country's bilateral ties with Washington.

During his meeting with Blinken in Malacañang Saturday, Marcos stressed the importance of the support given by the US government to the country over the years.

He noted such aid becomes even more crucial amid the increasing "volatile international diplomatic scene".

"This just points to the fact of the importance of the relationship between the United States and the Philippines. I hope that we will continue to evolve that relationship in the face of all the changes we have been seeing and the changes that are between our bilateral relationship with the United States," Marcos said.

Blinken thanked Marcos for the warm welcome he received after arriving in the country Friday night.

He said the US government is committed to continue the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty.

During the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the government initiated the abrogation of the country's Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US due to its concerns on the rising local drug-related fatalities.

But Duterte reconsidered the plan after receiving 3 million COVID-19 vaccine from the US.

Blinken said he is looking forward to forging more partnerships with the country, particularly on economics and those which will address "existential threat" to both countries such as COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re also working together as partners in so many different areas particularly economically, and of course, the alliance is strong and I believe we will all become stronger," Blinken said.

"I’m grateful for this opportunity to deepen everything that we’ve been doing and we’re grateful to be working with you in your administration," he added.DMS