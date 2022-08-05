Prime Minister Kishida extends message of condolences on passing of ex-President Fidel Ramos

On Wednesday following the passing on July 31 of former President Fidel Ramos, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio sent a message to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., president of the Republic of the Philippines, to extend his sincere condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of Japan.

This was announced by the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines on Thursday.

Ramos, 94, was president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998. Before that, he was defense secretary and chief of the staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

His wake began on August 4 and the inurment at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani will be on August 9. DMS