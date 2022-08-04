MECO deputy representative summoned by Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The deputy representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan following the arrival of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by MECO chairman Silvestre Bello III in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"Earlier my deputy resident representative was summoned. They (foreign affairs ministry of Taiwan) raised instruction and information," he said.

Bello did not provide further information but he noted that his deputy representative was surprised that only the Philippines was summoned by Taiwan.

"My deputy representative was surprised why he is the only one that was summoned. Why Malaysia and Indonesia were not called? Maybe because we are the closest to them," he said.

Bello said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also ordered the government to closely monitor the situation in Taiwan and to ensure the safety of Filipino workers.

"Actually that worries President Marcos and he gave us instructions to closely monitor any eventual incident that may affect the safety of our people but so far per report of both MECO and POLO (Philippine Overseas Labor Office), the situation has not yet reached that point," he said.

"That is the order of the president, however whatever happens our people should be secured. That is why the MECO and POLO are now ready. They are coordinating and they have already come out with emergency situation activities," he added.

The visit of Pelosi which was opposed by China heightened the tension in the region after China announced the conduct of military drill near the territorial waters of Taiwan shortly after her arrival on Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS