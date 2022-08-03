JICA encourages Japanese firms to promote PPP programs

By Robina Asido

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is encouraging Japanese private companies to promote Public Private Partnership (PPP) programs in the Philippines.

This was mentioned by Philippine Office JICA Chief Representative to the Philippines Office Sakamoto Takema in his message during the arrival of relief goods for the victims of the magnitude 7 earthquake at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

It was turned over by the Japanese government through Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kosohiko to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday morning.

"JICA is proactively encouraging Japanese private companies to look into the promising Filipino market more through the promotion of Public Private Partnership (PPP) programs," Sakamoto said.

He also extended his deepest sympathies to Filipino people affected by the earthquake as he said the relief goods are a sign of the goodwill of the Japanese people.

"I pray for the safety of everybody. I believe all of the Japanese people share the same thoughts and prayers. And, today's relief goods are exactly a clear sign of their genuine goodwill," he added.

Sakamoto added that the wide-range of cooperation of JICA with the Philippine government in terms of health, education, infrastructure projects, such as North South Commuter Railway, first-ever subway in Manila, and irrigation improvement as well as social services including the Japan Disaster Relief operation.

"When major disasters occur overseas, in response to requests from the governments of affected countries or international agencies, like today, JICA reacts swiftly, showing Japanese people’s goodwill, to support the countries’ recovery efforts," he said.

"Through the years, JICA carried out roughly ten or more JDR support goods’ prompt delivery operations in a year... In the Philippines, according to my rough check, JICA has carried out nearly 30 JDR support goods delivery operations, since the Luzon earthquake in Baguio in 1990," he added.

Sakamoto said "JICA collaborates closely with its Philippine counterparts in the area of disaster risk reduction and management."

"The Philippines is a disaster-prone country, just like Japan. We are eager to support our natural partner when needed. Needless to say, we don’t want to see any natural disasters. JICA has been dispatching Japanese experts in order to share Japan’s experiences and expertise, implementing capacity development cooperation, supporting resilient infrastructure improvement and so on," he said.

"In addition to this close collaboration, in the event of a natural disaster, JICA comes quickly to support you. Today’s event is a clear example of JICA and Japan’s strong commitment to our unwavering friendship and partnership. Filipino friends, you may count on us. We are always with you," he added. DMS