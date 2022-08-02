DOH says new COVID-19 cases declined to 3,553 Monday from 4, 159 Sunday

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday new COVID-19 cases went down to 3, 553 from Sunday's 4, 159.

Ten persons died while 2, 895 recovered, the DOH said.

The number of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reported daily over the past seven days is now nearing the 3,500 mark, based on the report of the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH earlier said based on its COVID-19 case bulletin, cases rose by 24 percent from July 25 to July 31.

There were 76 severe and critical cases last week. Forty-four deaths were reported in the last week.

The DOH said there are 744 severe and critical caseas of July 31. It said 601 cases are occupying ICU beds. DMS