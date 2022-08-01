Former President Fidel Ramos passes away at 94

Former President Fidel Ramos passed away Sunday at the age of 94, his family announced.

''The Ramos family is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos,'' a statement said. ''We will announce wake and funeral arrangements in the near future.''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his official Facebook account, said: ''I extend my deepest condolences to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos who passed away today having lived a full life as a military officer and public servant.''

''We did not only lose a good leader but a member of the family,'' added Marcos. Ramos is a second cousin of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Ramos was president from 1992 to 1998. In 1986, he and Defense Secretary Juan Ponce broke away from President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. They gained an ally in Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin, and this fuelled the People Power Revolution that drove away Marcos Sr., his family and associates.

Ramos deregulated key industries as part of his economic reform program. He also forged peace agreements with the Moro National Liberation Front and cessation of hostilities with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

He was a graduate of West Point in 1950 and saw action during the Korean

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said the country would have had a much weaker recovery from the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis if not for FVR's reforms, primarily to set the country's finances right.

Ramos, as defense secretary from 1988 to 1991, also helped repel the numerous coup attempts against President Corazon Aquino, who assumed the presidency in 1986 to 1992.

''His storied career in the military and in the public service earned him the admiration of Filipinos across political divides,'' said Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr in a statement.

In his Twitter account, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said: ''He was more than just a President; he was a defender of democracy when it had no allies left.''

''The Presidency was just icing on his greatest moments,'' he added.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said during Ramos' presidency '' major developments in the area of peace process progressed: The signing of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front, the signing of the 1997 General Cessation of Hostilities with the MILF.'' DMS