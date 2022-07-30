Palace to submit proposed 2023 national budget to Congress on Aug.22

Malacanang will submit its proposed 2023 national budget to Congress on August 22.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said a special Cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the provisions of the 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

"The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed their proposed submission for Congress. Then other secretaries presented their few inputs for its fine tuning," Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

Among those discussed in the meeting were the Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, Staffing Summary, and the President’s Budget Message.

Angeles said the Cabinet members also tackled the proposed rightsizing of the government's workforce DBM, which is meant to make their operations more efficient.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangadanaman earlier said among the top sectors to be prioritized in the 2023 NEP are education, health, infrastructures, and agriculture.

She said they expect Congress to pass the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) before Christmas break.

The government is running on a budget of P5.024 trillion. DMS