Four bodies recovered in Abra, total quake casualties at least 10

Four bodies were recovered Luba, Abra, hiking up the death toll to five and bringing the total casualties to at least 10, authorities said Friday.

The four were found at the landslide area in Kayaddakad Road, Sitio Bangel, Barangay Poblacion, said Abra police director Col. Maly Cu;a.

Cula said the victims' bodies were recovered from 4 pm to 4:30 pm. Two bodies were found and then two more were found after 30 minutes, said Cula.

The four were earlier reported missing as the 7.0 magnitude quake struck Abra at 8: 43 am, with the epicenter located at the municipality of Tayum.

The four were riding an improvised tricycle with a sidecar to go to work in Luba from Manabo when the landslide occured. DMS