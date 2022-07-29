COVID-19 cases jump to 3,858 from 2,727 on Wednesday: DOH

New COVID-19 cases jumped to 3, 858 on Thursday from 2,727 on Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The National Capital Region accounted for 1,223 of the new COVID-19 case, it added.

Ten persons died while 1,705 recovered.

Earlier, DOH Undersecretary and Acting Spokesperson Beverly Ho said "Cases continue to increase and an average of 3,047 cases per day were reported this week."

"This is 32 percent higher compared to last week and is comparable to level of cases during the last week of February," she added.

Ho said the NCR '' remains at moderate risk case classification due to an average daily attack rate of 7.25 cases per 100,000 population.''

But NCR’s health system capacities is still at low risk utilization at 35.48 percent, said Ho.

For the whole country, Ho said it is at low risk case classification with an average daily attack rate of 2.43 cases per 100,000 population. DMS