No cell sites, gov't offices damaged in Cordillera during magnitude 7 quake: official

There were no cell sites and government offices that were destroyed in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) after it was struck by a magnitude 7 earthquake, a Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) official said.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing, Assistant Information and Communications Technology Secretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said no communication and government facilities were damaged and communication points have been restored.

“We have already finished the inspection from the Cordillera Region in Region I, Region II, and Region II. There were no telecommunication facilities and government facilities damaged,” Lamentillo said.

“But, as per Secretary Ivan Uy’s orders, we have also deployed VSATs ( very small aperture terminal) and satellite phones in the affected regions to help in the operations. But as of now, all of the communication points have been restored,” she added.

Globe and Smart signals are working in the affected areas and there are free access points for WiFi for earthquake victims to use, Lamentillo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS