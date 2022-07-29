Abra placed under state of calamity due to magnitude 7 quake

The province of Abra was placed under a state of calamity by its provincial board Thursday.

The municipality of Tayum was the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake.

The provincial board, through a resolution, cited severe damage to private and government infrastructure.

Around four northern towns in the province are isolated from the capital Bangued due to landslides.

Three more upland towns also suffered landslides along its roads.

At least two major bridges were damaged.

Abra’s disaster management council said government work and classes in the entire province remains suspended until July 29. It will resume on August 1.

