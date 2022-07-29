「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

7月29日のまにら新聞から

Abra placed under state of calamity due to magnitude 7 quake

［ 108 words｜2022.7.29｜英字 (English) ］

The province of Abra was placed under a state of calamity by its provincial board Thursday.

The municipality of Tayum was the epicenter of the magnitude 7 quake.

The provincial board, through a resolution, cited severe damage to private and government infrastructure.

Around four northern towns in the province are isolated from the capital Bangued due to landslides.

Three more upland towns also suffered landslides along its roads.

At least two major bridges were damaged.

Abra’s disaster management council said government work and classes in the entire province remains suspended until July 29. It will resume on August 1.

Work and classes will resume on Monday, August 1. DMS

