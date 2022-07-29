Marcos orders speedy distribution of relief goods, restoration of power, communications in Abra

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered quick distribution of relief goods, restoration of power, communications and other utilities in Abra after it was shaken by a magnitude 7 earthquake on Wednesday.

He gave the instructions during his visit in Abra last Thursday. The municipality of Tayum was the epicenter of the quake.

"Work together with the local government so that we can make sure all of those who are in need will be given aid," Marcos said during a situation briefing in Bangued, the capital of Abra.

Marcos asked for updates on efforts to restore power and communication lines in the quake-hit province.

"Of course, that’s going to be key ? for our relief efforts... we have to be able to communicate and we have to be able to operate," Marcos said.

As of Thursday morning, some parts of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Ilocos are experiencing power and communication disruptions.

As of Thursday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported 19,133 families, which is equivalent to 77,614 individuals, were affected by the earthquake in the Cordilleras alone.

There are 1,198 staying in evacuation centers.

Marcos led the distribution of relief goods to some affected families in Abra. DMS