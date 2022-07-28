DBM: Disaster relief budget ready

The Marcos administration is ready with its budget for disaster relief.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Program (NDRRMP) Fund is available to tap for relief operations in the areas affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that jolted Abra and other parts of Luzon Wednesday.

There is also a Quick Response Fund (QRF) that may be mobilized if necessary.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all affected by the earthquake. Rest assured that we are ready to support all operations for disaster relief with the necessary budget,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in support of the united efforts of the government, under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, to assist victims of the earthquake.

The NDRRMP Fund may be used for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, repair, aid, relief, and other works or services, including pre-disaster activities, in connection with the occurrence of natural calamities occurring in the current year.