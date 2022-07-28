At least five dead in magnitude 7 quake: OCD

At least five persons were reported dead from the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Tayum municipality in Abra Wednesday, the Office of Civil Defense said.

In an evening briefing, OCD Deputy Administrator for Operations Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the five deaths were reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley as of 6 pm.

Alejandro said two died La Trinidad, one each in Abra; Tuba, Benguet and Kalinga.

Sixty-four people were injured.

Alejandro said some hospitals in Ilocos Sur sustained damage while Spanish-era homes and the Bantay Bell Tower were hit by the quake.

The OCD could not provide estimates for damage to infrastructure and agriculture along with how many people were staying in evacuation centers.

In a Palace briefing, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said it would take ''some time'' to come up with these estimates.

Alejandro said the value of Spanish era houses and old churches in Ilocos Sur has to be appraised by the National Historical Society.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the Philippines in recent years, shook Abra at 8:43 am.

Its strength was felt in Manila where people rushed out of their offices when the ground shook. Marcos himself said the chandelier at the Palace was moving. ''It was that strong,'' he said in his press briefing.

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo flew to Abra to examine the extent of the quake's damage. He said P10,000 will be given to a family of five and food packs. DMS