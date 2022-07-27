「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,010
$100=P5,515

7月27日のまにら新聞から

Five men found dead in Bulacan

［ 170 words｜2022.7.27｜英字 (English) ］

Five men were found dead Monday morning, likely victims of a shooting and stabbing incident, police said.

According to Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan chief-of-police Captain Eugenio De Ramos said the victims were found dead at the vicinity of Barangay Camachile in Dona Remedios Trinidad before noon time.

Police have not yet identified the suspect but De Ramos noted that initial investigation shows there are more than one suspect. He added that police are investigating a person of interest.

The victims were reportedly clearing the grass when they were killed by still unidentified suspects.

During the investigation, police recovered three fired cartridges from a gun of an unknown caliber within the crime site.

De Ramos said one victim sustained gunshot wounds while four others died because of stab wounds.

He did not name the victims but he confirmed that they are all residents of Barangay Sitio Armstrong also in Dona Remedios Trinidad.

De Ramos said the investigators are looking into land disputes and revenge as possible motives behind the killings. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年7月27日 次の記事2022年7月27日