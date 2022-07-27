Five men found dead in Bulacan

Five men were found dead Monday morning, likely victims of a shooting and stabbing incident, police said.

According to Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan chief-of-police Captain Eugenio De Ramos said the victims were found dead at the vicinity of Barangay Camachile in Dona Remedios Trinidad before noon time.

Police have not yet identified the suspect but De Ramos noted that initial investigation shows there are more than one suspect. He added that police are investigating a person of interest.

The victims were reportedly clearing the grass when they were killed by still unidentified suspects.

During the investigation, police recovered three fired cartridges from a gun of an unknown caliber within the crime site.

De Ramos said one victim sustained gunshot wounds while four others died because of stab wounds.

He did not name the victims but he confirmed that they are all residents of Barangay Sitio Armstrong also in Dona Remedios Trinidad.

De Ramos said the investigators are looking into land disputes and revenge as possible motives behind the killings. Robina Asido/DMS