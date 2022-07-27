Marcos bares nat’l broadband plan to help bridge digital divide

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday unveiled his administration’s bid to increase digital connectivity in the Philippines through the so-called “Broad Band ng Masa” project.

“As the world moves into rapid digitalization, the digital divide will be more pronounced. The depth and breadth at which these technologies will be transformative in our lives is fully expected,” said Marcos in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Marcos said this is why universal connectivity will be a vital component in order to ensure that no citizen is left behind.

The chief executive has tasked Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan Uy to deploy digital connectivity across the country’s various islands.

“This will be done through the implementation of the National Broadband Plan, the common tower program, connecting our Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) via our ‘Broad Band ng Masa’ project,” said Marcos.

He said all relevant modes of digital transport should also be utilized.

“These may be through a combination of terrestrial or submarine fiber optics, wireless and even satellite technology,” Marcos added.

Uy earlier said given the President’s marching order to “digitalize the Philippines,” the DICT will be working with legislators to address bureaucracy in the government.

He said the DICT would lead the way in the digitalization, harmonization, and standardization of data among state agencies to boost public service. Presidential News Desk