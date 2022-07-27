DND supports amending 87-year-old National Defense Act

The Department of National Defense (DND) expressed support to amending the National Defense Act (NDA) of 1935 which is one of the measures proposed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Congress during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

"The Department has been pushing for an amendment of the NDA for years. A new NDA will determine the size, shape and capabilities of the DND and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) based on today's realities and requirements," Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It must be recrafted to optimize jointness among our major services and operating units, and address non-conventional threats such as cyber and cognitive warfare, terrorism, and climate change, among others, which were non-existent in 1935," he added.

During his SONA, Marcos called for the support of the lawmakers for the passage of his 19 proposed legislation which includes the NDA.

Marcos said the NDA "seeks to amend the antiquated National Defense Act of 1935 to provide for a change in the military structure of the Armed Forces of the Philippines that is more responsive to current and future non-conventional security threats to the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. Robina Asido/DMS