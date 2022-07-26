Anti-Marcos rallyists peacefully end their protest

Thousands of anti-Marcos rallyists peacefully ended their protest in Quezon City four hours before the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, a police official said.

This was confirmed by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Maj. Felipe Natividad said in a radio interview on Monday.

"At this point peaceful and orderly, in fact the members from Sanlakas (partylist group) and Bayan Muna a while ago staged their rally here in Tandang Sora. They were permitted by the LGU of Quezon City from 9 am till noon," he said.

Natividad said although anti-Marcos rallyists ended their protest activity by 12 noon, the PNP secured the area as supporters of the present administration will have their activity from 1 pm to 6pm.

"We are still monitoring and our personnel remain in place. Our deployment is still in place at this point in time...There was rain this 12 noon but they told us that by 12 noon they will end their activity and go home, and that is what they did," he said.

"The pro BBM (have) their turn from 1 to 6 pm... they are there in their designated area also approved by the local government unit of the Quezon City, and we are securing them," he added.

Natividad said the PNP will continue its checkpoint operation as part of the SONA security preparations and implementation of the suspension of the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR).

"Our declaration of PTCFOR and security preparation for the SONA checkpoints are included there, the suspension is until July 27, the PTCFOR so we continue with our checkpoints," he said.

According to the Quezon City Police District, anti-Marcos rallyists reached around 5,000 at 10:46 am while pro-Marcos rallyists reached 6,000 around 2:30pm.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army spokesman, said it deployed troops and assets to beef up government forces tasked to secure the SONA.

The Philippine Army deployed a civil disturbance management platoon, two urban search and rescue teams, an ambulance medic team, and a communications van under the operational control of the AFP Joint Task Force NCR’s national security contingent," he said.

"Likewise, the Philippine Army deployed an ambulance medic team, ten explosive ordnance disposal teams, three K9 teams and an armored vehicle to bolster the Presidential Security Group," he added.

Trinidad said the Army is closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection to secure the SONA venue from any threats and dangers and maintain peace and order.

"As government administrators come and go, the Philippine Army, as part of the AFP, will comply with the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief to secure the peace in the country and support the law enforcement operations to pave the way for the development of the nation", he said. Robina Asido/DMS