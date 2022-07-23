New COVID-19 cases climb to 3,389

New COVID-19 cases climbed to its highest since February with 3,389 on Friday, with the National Capital Region (NCR) accounting for 1,169.

On Thursday, new COVID-19 cases were 2,888.

Fifteen deaths were reported along with 1,102 recoveries.

Earlier, OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the daily positivity rate went up to 14.6 percent in the NCR as of July 20.

''We are seeing an increasing trend again, and projecting 1,100 in the NCR and 3,000 nationwide today,'' he added.

In the NCR, Quezon City had the highest new COVID-19 cases with 219 followed by 156 in Makati and 143 in Manila. DMS