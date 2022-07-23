Executive Secretary Rodriguez denies he quit

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez denied that he resigned from his post due to pressure from some groups on Friday.

''I don't know the rumor started,'' said Rodriguez to Malacanang reporters. ''I am just here. I hardly go out of my office.''

''All of us in the Cabinet, regardless of the portfolio that we are holding or handling, I think it must be clear that the moment he or she accepts the nomination and the request coming from the President by the President to help him serve and run the country, I think this is automatic,'' said Rodriguez.

''The moment you said yes...anytime, you will be asked to leave,'' he added.

An article posted Friday by online site, BalitangKlik, claimed Rodriguez resigned after a "religious group" supposedly reported him to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for extorting P100 million from people who want to get government positions.

Rodriguez said he has not yet read the article but he said it was too ''fantastic.''

Around Friday morning a radio station reported that Rodriguez quit for an unspecified reason. At noontime, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles denied this, but did not supply a reason. DMS