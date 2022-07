Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Thursday soared to 2,828, its highest since February.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases reached 2, 074.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David called the 2, 828 as a ''new high.'' ''Tomorrow the daily projection is 3k so it is still expected to go up,'' he added in his Twitter account.

The National Capital Region accounted for 1,002 of these new cases. DMS