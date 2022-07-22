Former Customs official tapped as acting head of BOC

A former official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Bureau of Customs was named as acting head of the BOC.

Last Thursday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Yogi Filemon Ruiz took his oath of office as Customs officer-in-charge.

Ruiz replaced former Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Under Marcos' Memorandum Circular No. 1, Ruiz is expected to become the OIC of BOC until the end of the month or his replacement is appointed.

Ruiz was the head of the Enforcement and Security Services during the term of former Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena from 2017 to 2018.

He also served as PDEA Central Visayas regional director. DMS