New COVID-19 cases return to 2,000 level

New COVID-19 cases returned to the 2,000 level on Tuesday as the Department of Health reported 2,074 cases.

This was higher compared to Monday's 1, 841.

No deaths and 1, 771 recoveries were also announced by the DOH.

OCTA Research Fellow Guido David said the positivity rate, which was 11.8 percent on Monday, rose to 12.5 percent.

The National Capital Region accounted for 788 cases. Quezon City had the highest number of cases with 185 followed by Manila, 101 and Makati, 83.

DOH Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said COVID-19 will continue to increase.

"We cannot say yet that this week will be the peak of this apparent surge. Based on our projections, cases will still continue to increase," said Vergeire.

"Our data show that we have yet to see plateauing or slow down in the case growth. We are actually seeing that by the end of July, cases will still go up," she added. DMS