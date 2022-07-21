Japan to provide rice assistance for former combatants in BARMM

The Japanese government will provide rice assistance to former combatants in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) said Wednesday.

“With Japan, we have a contribution that is going to allow us to help BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). So, it’s a rice contribution that hasn’t arrived yet in the country but when it arrives it will help us rebuild the livelihoods of the former combatants or soon-to-be de-commissioned combatants in the BARMM area...they can do livelihood activities and we give them rice in exchange for those livelihood activities,” WFP Country Director Brenda Barton told the Daily Manila Shimbun at a Typhoon Odette exhibit Wednesday.

Barton said livelihood activities include agricultural activities such as deforesting and environment-related programs. Jaspearl Tan/DMS