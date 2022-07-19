82% believe results of May elections were accurate, credible: Pulse Asia

Eighty-two percent believe that the results of the May 2022 elections were accurate and credible, Pulse Asia said in a survey on Monday.

''Trust is most pronounced in Mindanao (96 percent) and least manifest in the rest of Luzon (73 percent) while essentially the same figures are posted in the different classes,'' said Pulse Asia.

Fourteen percent said they could not say if their trust was big or small while four percent said they had small or no trust, it added.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents said they had a high level of satisfaction with the automated voting system. DMS