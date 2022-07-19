New COVID-19 cases above 2,000 for fifth day

New COVID-19 cases remained above 2,000 for the fifth day on Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

No deaths were reported while recoveries reached 1,631.

COVID-19 cases reached 911 in the National Capital Region.

Quezon City had the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 232 followed by Makati, 123 and Manila, 89.

Earlier, the DOH said daily cases averaged 2,091 cases daily from July 11 to 17, up 44 percent from July 4 to 10.

It said there are 589 severe and critical cases in the country as of July 17. The DOH said 481 are occupying ICU beds. DMS