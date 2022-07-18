Second part of US-PH Marine Aviation support activity set\

The second part of the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 2022 between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and the US Marine Corps (USMC) will be conducted in Zambales and Taguig City from July 18 to 2.

This will include helicopter rope suspension training and aeromedical evacuation training.

Brig. Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez , acting commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps and exercise director of MASA 2022, said that everything is set for this bilateral exercise.

He looks forward to the successful conduct of the activity as the PMC and USMC are expected to execute and refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures for interoperability.

Col. Gregorio Hernandez Jr, assistant training director of MASA 2022, is supervising the event and directing the demonstration of PMC’s aviation capabilities. Marine Corps Public Affairs Office